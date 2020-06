Disney To Reopen Parks In Florida Despite A Spike In Coronavirus Cases Disney is planning to reopen its parks in Florida despite a spike in the coronavirus cases in the state. At the same time, it is delaying reopening Disneyland in California.

Disney is planning to reopen its parks in Florida despite a spike in the coronavirus cases in the state. At the same time, it is delaying reopening Disneyland in California.