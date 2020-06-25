Accessibility links
ClassPass: Payal Kadakia : How I Built This with Guy Raz In the late 2000s, Payal Kadakia was working a corporate job and running an Indian dance company on the side. When a search for a ballet class yielded a confusing jumble of computer tabs, she had an idea: create the Open Table of the fitness industry – a search engine where users could sign up for classes in one streamlined place. When that idea failed, Payal pivoted multiple times, eventually landing on the subscription service ClassPass. Today, ClassPass connects users to hundreds of thousands of fitness classes around the world. It was valued at $1 billion earlier this year, but when the pandemic hit, it flattened the fitness industry, forcing Classpass to pivot yet again.
NPR logo

ClassPass: Payal Kadakia

Listen · 1:19:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/883560732/883909123" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
ClassPass: Payal Kadakia

How I Built This with Guy Raz

ClassPass: Payal Kadakia

ClassPass: Payal Kadakia

Listen · 1:19:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/883560732/883909123" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Payal Kadakia is the Founder & Executive Chairman of ClassPass
Enlarge this image
Neethi Goldhawk for NPR
Payal Kadakia is the Founder & Executive Chairman of ClassPass
Neethi Goldhawk for NPR
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

In the late 2000s, Payal Kadakia was working a corporate job and running an Indian dance company on the side.

When a search for a ballet class yielded a confusing jumble of computer tabs, she had an idea: create the Open Table of the fitness industry – a search engine where users could sign up for classes in one streamlined place.

When that idea failed, Payal pivoted multiple times, eventually landing on the subscription service ClassPass.

Today, ClassPass connects users to hundreds of thousands of fitness classes around the world. It was valued at $1 billion earlier this year, but when the pandemic hit, it flattened the fitness industry, forcing Classpass to pivot yet again.