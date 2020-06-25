How Much Have Facebook And Twitter Changed Since 2016?

How much has Big Tech changed since the 2016 election? Joining Sam are Washington Post tech reporters Elizabeth Dwoskin and Tony Romm. They chat about Facebook and Twitter and how their platforms and views on free speech have evolved since the last presidential election. Sam also chats with Washington Post columnist and satirist Alexandra Petri about her book of essays Nothing Is Wrong and Here Is Why and how she uses humor to uncover bigger truths.

