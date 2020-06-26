Suzanne Simard: How Do Trees Collaborate?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode TED Radio Wow-er.

Ecologist Suzanne Simard shares how she discovered that trees use underground fungal networks to communicate and share resources, uprooting the idea that nature constantly competes for survival.

About Suzanne Simard

Suzanne Simard is a professor of forest ecology at the University of British Columbia. Her work demonstrated that these complex, symbiotic networks in our forests mimic our own neural and social networks. She has over thirty years of experience studying the forests of Canada.

Access the original TED Radio Hour segment here.

Activity Guide - Printable PDF

Activity 1: System Map

Enlarge this image toggle caption NPR NPR

System maps are a great way to visualize interactions. You've probably already made one before, if for example you've ever made a food web. Dr. Simard gives us a lot of really great information about what's going on in these forests, and we can make a system map to show the connections.

Materials:

Any kind of paper. Though you may find something a bit bigger than regular printer paper may give you more space to work with.

Markers, colored pencils, crayons, etc. Different colors are key.

How To Do It:

The first step to any system map is to identify the actors and the actions. Fir and birch trees are both actors, while an action would be nutrients and carbon moving through the mycorrhizal network. As you listen to the segment, make a list of all the actors and actions you hear Dr. Simard talk about in her description of the forest system.

Once you have the lists, select two or three actions you want to represent. Sometimes things get cluttered when you try to draw more than that. Also identify all the actors involved in the actions you selected.

Start drawing! You can start wherever. It may be helpful to cross actors and actions off your list as you finish drawing them. Remember to add labels too.

Fun Modifier: Abstract System Map

System maps can be helpful tools but they don't have to be literal. They can also be more abstract or conceptual. You can modify this activity by picking one action and all the actors involved in that action, and then make a more abstract representation of what is going on. Think of it more like a cartoon.

toggle caption NPR

Activity 2: Found Poem

What's a found poem? It's a poem that uses words, phrases, or quotations that have been selected and rearranged from another piece of writing or speech. You make them by first choosing words that you find meaningful or interesting and then arranging those words around a theme or idea.

Materials:

Any kind of paper. You may find note cards are helpful too.

Something to write with

How To Do It: