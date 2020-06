The Thistle & Shamrock: Shine

Enlarge this image Brian Mulligan/Courtesy of the artist Brian Mulligan/Courtesy of the artist

Music, as much as any art, has the power to lift us into light and positivity. At the brightest time of the year – the summer solstice – Fiona Ritchie follows the musical rays with the latest release from Eileen Ivers, "Scatter the Light", music from Solas, and other sun-lit sounds.