Furloughed Washington State Resident Gives 1,200 Lasagnas To Neighbors

When Michelle Brenner was furloughed, she used her extra time – and her stimulus check – to feed her community with her grandma's classic lasagna.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When Michelle Brenner was furloughed, she did what many of us do in times of trouble - she turned to comfort food. The Washington state resident took her Italian grandmother's lasagna recipe and started making it every day. It was for her community, not herself. She used her $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check to get ingredients, and then funds started pouring in over social media. Now over a thousand pans later, people are calling her lasagna lady.

