Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic, Consumers Aren't Buying Despite States Reopening In areas that have seen a spike in coronanvirus cases, consumers are getting more cautious about spending money – a reminder that the best way to help the economy is to get control of the pandemic.

Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic, Consumers Aren't Buying Despite States Reopening Business Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic, Consumers Aren't Buying Despite States Reopening Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic, Consumers Aren't Buying Despite States Reopening Audio will be available later today. In areas that have seen a spike in coronanvirus cases, consumers are getting more cautious about spending money – a reminder that the best way to help the economy is to get control of the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor