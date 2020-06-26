Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Live with Melanie Perkins and Bill Creelman : How I Built This with Guy Raz This week, the online design platform Canva closed a new round of funding, bringing the company's valuation to $6 billion. Founder Melanie Perkins is also focused on helping her employees work from home, while supporting more than 30 million users worldwide. Also: Spindrift can't sell its sparkling water in many restaurants that are closed because of COVID-19, but founder Bill Creelman has seen a significant uptick in grocery store and e-commerce sales. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
How I Built Resilience: Live with Melanie Perkins and Bill Creelman

Listen · 28:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/883860447/883877454" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

This week, the online design platform Canva closed a new round of funding, bringing the company's valuation to $6 billion. Founder Melanie Perkins is also focused on helping her employees work from home, while supporting more than 30 million users worldwide.

Also: Spindrift can't sell its sparkling water in many restaurants that are closed because of COVID-19, but founder Bill Creelman has seen a significant uptick in grocery store and e-commerce sales.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.