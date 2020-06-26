The News Roundup For June 26, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. fell for a short time, but they're now rising rapidly again in many states. And yet, the president has decided to cut federal funding for testing sites.

A three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

In Georgia, three men have been indicted for the murder of jogger Ahmaud Arbery.

Meanwhile, for centuries, millions of Muslims have gone on the hajj – a pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca. This year, the hajj has effectively been cancelled. Saudi Arabia announced this week that the pilgrimage will only be open to a thousand people – all from inside the Kingdom due to fears over coronavirus.

The United Kingdom is lifting restrictions on businesses. Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised residents abide by social distancing.

And the U.S. froze work visas as the Supreme Court rules on asylum seekers. What does that mean for immigrants to the United States?

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Emma Green, staff writer at The Atlantic covering politics, policy and religion, Geoff Bennett, White House correspondent for NBC News and Robert Costa, national political reporter for The Washington Post and moderator for Washington Week on PBS.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Moises Naim, distinguished fellow with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and chief international columnist for El Pais; Robert Moore. Washington correspondent for ITV News and Emily Tamkin, U.S. editor at The New Statesman.

