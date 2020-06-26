Seed Spy

Kevin Montgomery is a straight-talking plant scientist who specializes in developing new kinds of seeds. Back in 2012, one of his main gigs was helping a big, international company to grow and test new kinds of corn. Everything was going great... until the FBI showed up at his front door.

Today on the show — international economic espionage. Hold on to your ears as we take you on a journey to the center of a corn seed to find why the FBI is using tons of agents, wiretaps, and secret airplanes — all in search of a kernel of truth.

This episode is based on the book, "The Seed and the Spy" written by Mara Hvistendahl.

