Unnecessary PSAs With Bill Kurtis

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Faith Salie, Mo Rocca and Hari Kondabolu. And here again is your host, a man who won't cut his fingernails until there's a vaccine...

FAITH SALIE: (Laughter).

KURTIS: ...Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. In just a minute, Bill enjoys his favorite flick, "101 Rhyme-ations (ph)," in our Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT - that's 1-888-924-8924. But first, it's time for a new segment that we're calling...

KURTIS: Unnecessary Public Service Announcements.

SAGAL: As the nation faces a growing pandemic, Pennsylvania is addressing the real public health issue. This is an official PSA that went out this week from the Department of Health as the pools there reopened - quote.

KURTIS: "Don't swim if you have diarrhea."

SAGAL: Now...

SALIE: Oh.

SAGAL: It does seem...

HARI KONDABOLU: (Laughter).

SALIE: Oh, God.

SAGAL: ...That after three months of lockdown, we might have forgotten the basic rules of how to behave in public. So as a service to you, Bill Kurtis is going to read for you some reminders about things you might have forgotten about in the last few months.

KURTIS: When leaving the home, wear pants. They're a mask for your legs.

KURTIS: Remember to bring a form of payment with you to the grocery store. Those things are not yours yet. When seeing an adorable baby, it's important to say hoochie hoochie goo (ph) and not, why is that person so, so small? Remember, babies are brand-new people, not tiny adults. It's exciting...

SALIE: (Laughter).

KURTIS: ...To be with other people again. But remember, the toll booth guy does not want to spoon. One more - just to be safe, do not go swimming in Pennsylvania.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill. And remember, everybody, when encountering something unusual, when in doubt, don't lick it.

MO ROCCA: Wait. Can I just say about the toll booth operator, I thought the words easy pass meant he does want to spoon.

