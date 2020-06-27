Panel Round 2

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

And now, panel, some more questions for you from this week's news. Faith, last Saturday night, the president had a campaign rally in Tulsa...

FAITH SALIE: Oh, yeah.

SAGAL: ...Which only 6,000 people attended, even though, according to his campaign, a million people registered for tickets. The seeming sabotage of the event was blamed on what secretive, well-organized group?

SALIE: TikTok teens.

SAGAL: TikTok teens specifically...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Who are fans of what?

SALIE: Oh, of K-pop, right?

SAGAL: Yes...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...K-pop fans on TikTok.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: If you're not a teenager, K-pop is Korean pop music, and it has a big fan base here in America. If you are a teenager and are listening to this, I promise you, this car ride will end eventually.

(LAUGHTER)

HARI KONDABOLU: I kind of sympathize with Trump as - you know, because I'm also a stand-up comedian who tours the road.

SALIE: (Laughter).

KONDABOLU: But he - you know, I sympathize because he overshot a little bit. You know what I mean?

SAGAL: Yeah.

KONDABOLU: You've got to do a few 500-seat venues, and that way you can say you sold out six gigs in a row, seven gigs in a row.

SAGAL: Yeah, I know.

KONDABOLU: People don't know how big the sellout is. They just like the word sellout.

SAGAL: It's true.

SALIE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Hari, according to a new study, men hurt their chances of getting a date if they own a what?

KONDABOLU: Minivan.

SAGAL: No. I'll give you a hint. Make sure you make - it's not enough just to make sure that it's nowhere in sight. You have to clear off the empty cans of 9 Lives from the background, too.

KONDABOLU: Oh, a cat.

SAGAL: A cat, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KONDABOLU: Oh.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: A study by Colorado State University shows that men who feature cats in their dating profile photo are less likely to get a date.

SALIE: You know...

SAGAL: Authors of the study said, quote, men holding cats were viewed as less masculine and more neurotic. However, cats holding men were perceived as Simba, the lion king.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: You know what I think it is? I think if you're looking even subliminally for clues as to whether a guy's going to be a good father...

SAGAL: Yeah.

SALIE: You can't get that from seeing a dynamic with a cat.

KONDABOLU: Yeah.

SALIE: You can kind of - you can - you need to see how he treats his mom, and you need to see how he treats his dogs. And when you have a cat, there's - isn't there just very little caretaking, right?

SAGAL: Exactly.

SALIE: You don't take them out...

SAGAL: If you have a baby...

SALIE: ...And pick up their poop.

SAGAL: ...With that man, you know, he's just going to, like, open up a can of Gerber's (ph), dump it in a bowl, put it on the floor and walk away for the rest of the day.

MO ROCCA: No, you guys are wrong. Cats require a lot of work. You have to constantly prove that you're worth being loved to a cat.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: You just try your hardest to prove - please love me.

KONDABOLU: Cats just don't seem loyal. I feel like a cat, if it could speak English, would testify against me in court.

(LAUGHTER)

KONDABOLU: Like, dogs I think would, you know, just pretend they didn't see anything. A cat - and...

SAGAL: And...

KONDABOLU: They'd point them right to the body.

SAGAL: If it may please the court, I have two requests for the judge. Please put him to death, and give me the body.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Ew.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT?")

TOM JONES: (Singing) What's new, pussycat? Whoa. What's new, pussycat? Whoa.

