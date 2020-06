Critics Accuse Trump Of Fueling Racial Tensions For Political Purposes After the president tweeted and deleted a video of an apparent supporter shouting "white power," NPR's Noel King asks conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg if that was part of a political strategy.

Analysis Critics Accuse Trump Of Fueling Racial Tensions For Political Purposes Audio will be available later today.