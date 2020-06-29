Accessibility links
The Latest Push Toward Statehood For Washington, D.C. : 1A "I can chair a subcommittee. I vote in committee. I do everything that every representative does. But when it comes time to cast that final vote, including votes that affect only the District, every member of the House can vote except [me]," says D.C. Congressional Representative Eleanor Norton.

Over 700,000 D.C. residents pay federal taxes. But they have no representation in Congress.

Over 700,000 D.C. residents pay federal taxes. But they have no representation in Congress.

Washington, D.C. is not a state. Even though residents pay federal taxes. Even though Congress votes on some measures that only affect D.C. residents.

And the debate over whether to make the city a state has played out for decades.

But the House of Representatives has passed a bill granting Washington, D.C. full states' rights. It's the first time a bill like this has ever made it that far in the legislative process. But D.C. isn't suddenly a state, even though some people really want it to be.

We talked about the complicated and racist history of why D.C. has never been granted statehood and what the state of "New Columbia" would even look like with Rachel Kurzius, senior editor of DCist at WAMU 88.5, George Derek Musgrove, professor of history at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C.'s representative and David Schleicher, professor of law at Yale University.

