Lin-Manuel Miranda on "Freestyle Love Supreme," "Hamilton" and more

From the Bullseye archives, it's Lin-Manuel Miranda! He grew up in a working class neighborhood north of Harlem. He went to a fancy school for gifted kids on the Upper East Side, went to college at Wesleyan. And not long after he graduated, he had a hit Broadway musical with In The Heights.

He also created and starred in the most influential musical this century has seen: Hamilton.

He's starring in the HBO show His Dark Materials. It's a fantasy series based on the book by the same name. It centers around a young girl named Lyra who's trying to find a kidnapped friend. Lyra grew up in Oxford, UK, but her journey takes her far from her home to a desolate and dangerous region known as The North. There, she meets a guy named Lee Scoresby, played by Lin-Manuel.

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about how his career has changed since Hamilton. We'll also talk about the time he turned down a part in a Marvel movie.

Check out His Dark Materials on HBO now. You'll be able to watch a film version of Hamilton on Disney Plus starting July 3rd. Later that month, the documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme will premiere on Hulu. The film tells the story of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme, which Lin co-founded long before his Hamilton fame.