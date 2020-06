India Sees A Change Sparked By Black Lives Matter Movement Black Lives Matter movement has sparked a change in Indian society — from Bollywood celebrities tweeting support for racial justice in the U.S. to manufacturers nixing popular skin-whitening creams.

India Sees A Change Sparked By Black Lives Matter Movement Asia India Sees A Change Sparked By Black Lives Matter Movement India Sees A Change Sparked By Black Lives Matter Movement Audio will be available later today. Black Lives Matter movement has sparked a change in Indian society — from Bollywood celebrities tweeting support for racial justice in the U.S. to manufacturers nixing popular skin-whitening creams. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor