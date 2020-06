Garden Business Blooms Out Of The Pandemic A group of furloughed Indiana restaurant workers started a new business building backyard gardens for people to grow their own food. Now, they can barely keep up with the demand.

Garden Business Blooms Out Of The Pandemic National Garden Business Blooms Out Of The Pandemic Garden Business Blooms Out Of The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. A group of furloughed Indiana restaurant workers started a new business building backyard gardens for people to grow their own food. Now, they can barely keep up with the demand. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor