Bob Dylan Reaches Milestone. 1 Album In Each Decade From 1960s To 2020s With his latest recording, Bob Dylan has become the first artist to have an album in the Billboard Top 40 in every decade since the sixties. The album "Rough and Rowdy Ways" came out this week.

Bob Dylan Reaches Milestone. 1 Album In Each Decade From 1960s To 2020s Bob Dylan Reaches Milestone. 1 Album In Each Decade From 1960s To 2020s Bob Dylan Reaches Milestone. 1 Album In Each Decade From 1960s To 2020s Audio will be available later today. With his latest recording, Bob Dylan has become the first artist to have an album in the Billboard Top 40 in every decade since the sixties. The album "Rough and Rowdy Ways" came out this week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor