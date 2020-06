Congress Wants Answers From Trump On Russian Bounties In Afghanistan Lawmakers demand answers about reported bounties Russia paid to Afghan insurgents to kill U.S. troops. Democrats are headed to the White House Tuesday after several Republicans were briefed Monday.

Congress Wants Answers From Trump On Russian Bounties In Afghanistan Politics Congress Wants Answers From Trump On Russian Bounties In Afghanistan Congress Wants Answers From Trump On Russian Bounties In Afghanistan Audio will be available later today. Lawmakers demand answers about reported bounties Russia paid to Afghan insurgents to kill U.S. troops. Democrats are headed to the White House Tuesday after several Republicans were briefed Monday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor