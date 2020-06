Pence Trips To Swing States Eases GOP Concerns About Trump Reelection Vice President Mike Pence has had an aggressive travel schedule focusing on battleground states for the fall. Republican voters in those states say they find Pence's presence reassuring.

Pence Trips To Swing States Eases GOP Concerns About Trump Reelection Pence Trips To Swing States Eases GOP Concerns About Trump Reelection Pence Trips To Swing States Eases GOP Concerns About Trump Reelection Audio will be available later today. Vice President Mike Pence has had an aggressive travel schedule focusing on battleground states for the fall. Republican voters in those states say they find Pence's presence reassuring. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor