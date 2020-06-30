Accessibility links
Tempur-Pedic: Bobby Trussell (2018) : How I Built This with Guy Raz At age 40, Bobby Trussell's promising career in horse racing hit a dead end. With bills to pay and a family to support, he stumbled across a curious product that turned into a lifeline: squishy-squashy memory foam. He jumped at the chance to distribute Swedish memory foam pillows and mattresses to Americans. Tempur-Pedic USA began by selling to chiropractors and specialty stores, providing one of the first alternatives to spring mattresses. Today, the company is one of the largest bedding providers in the world.
NPR logo

Tempur-Pedic: Bobby Trussell (2018)

Listen · 59:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/885227300/885267517" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tempur-Pedic: Bobby Trussell (2018)

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Tempur-Pedic: Bobby Trussell (2018)

Tempur-Pedic: Bobby Trussell (2018)

Listen · 59:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/885227300/885267517" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Bobby Trussell is the founder of Tempur-Pedic USA.
Enlarge this image
Connor Heckert for NPR
Bobby Trussell is the founder of Tempur-Pedic USA.
Connor Heckert for NPR
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

At age 40, Bobby Trussell's promising career in horse racing hit a dead end. With bills to pay and a family to support, he stumbled across a curious product that turned into a lifeline: squishy-squashy memory foam.

He jumped at the chance to distribute Swedish memory foam pillows and mattresses to Americans. Tempur-Pedic USA began by selling to chiropractors and specialty stores, providing one of the first alternatives to spring mattresses.

Today, the company is one of the largest bedding providers in the world.