A Doctor Confronts Medical Error : Fresh Air When Dr. Danielle Ofri was in medical school she missed a patient's critical brain bleed. Luckily, someone else caught the error and the patient survived, but Ofri lived with the guilt and shame for 20 years. Medical errors are very common, yet many in the medical community don't speak up. In her book, 'When We Do Harm,' Ofri looks into the flaws in the health care system that can lead to risky mistakes.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews Bob Dylan's new album, 'Rough and Rowdy Ways.'

