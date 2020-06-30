1A Across America: Unpolicing Mental Illness

Law enforcement officials have become the de facto facilitators of mental health care in America, according to a survey of law enforcement officials from last year.

But many police officers have little or no training on how to deal with a person with serious mental illness. The results can often be deadly. A 2015 Washington Post investigation found that police shot and killed a person having a mental health crisis every 36 hours in the first six months of that year.

With protestors calling to defund the police, cities and towns nationwide are exploring ways to separate law enforcement from mental health care.

We explored what that could look like with Shayla Love, senior staff writer for Vice, Leslie Harod, Colorado State Representative (8th District). and Joseph Smarro, law enforcement officer with experience on San Antonio Police Department Mental Health Unit and Crisis Intervention Team.

A note to listeners: We played some audio at 0:35 of a police officer tasing a man with a mental disability in distress. This is a non-lethal encounter that took place in Glendale, Arizona last summer. The audio is disturbing. If you'd like to skip it, it lasts for about 30 seconds.

