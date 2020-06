The Reasons Behind The Surge In Coronavirus Cases Across The Southern States Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting daily COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000. States that reopened early see the biggest surges, and a lack of social distancing is contributing to the spread of the virus.

The Reasons Behind The Surge In Coronavirus Cases Across The Southern States

Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting daily COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000. States that reopened early see the biggest surges, and a lack of social distancing is contributing to the spread of the virus.