Economy Of The Berkshires In Western Massachusetts Suffers From Arts Cancellations The Tanglewood Music Festival and Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art bring the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts up to $150 million every year. But this year both of them are closed.

Economy Of The Berkshires In Western Massachusetts Suffers From Arts Cancellations National Economy Of The Berkshires In Western Massachusetts Suffers From Arts Cancellations Economy Of The Berkshires In Western Massachusetts Suffers From Arts Cancellations Audio will be available later today. The Tanglewood Music Festival and Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art bring the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts up to $150 million every year. But this year both of them are closed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor