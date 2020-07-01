Remembering Legendary Composer Johnny Mandel

Composer Johnny Mandel died at the age of 94. He's best known for award-winning pieces like The Shadow of Your Smile and the theme to the TV show M*A*S*H.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And let's take a moment to remember the songwriter Johnny Mandel. In 1965, he won Academy Awards for best score and best original song, both for the film "The Sandpiper."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE SHADOW OF YOUR SMILE")

TONY BENNETT: (Singing) Now I'll remember many a day and many a lonely mile. The echo of a piper's song, the shadow of a smile.

NOEL KING, HOST:

That's Tony Bennett singing there. Bennett said that song was one of the most beautiful songs he's ever had the honor to record.

INSKEEP: In tribute to Johnny Mandel, he said that if "The Shadow Of Your Smile" had been the only song Mandel had composed, quote, "it would have been enough to earn his standing as one of the finest composers of our time." Mandel is probably better known for the song that started one of the longest running TV shows in history, "M*A*S*H."

(SOUNDBITE OF THE MASH'S "THEME FROM M*A*S*H (SUICIDE IS PAINLESS)")

KING: Johnny Mandel was 94.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE MASH'S "THEME FROM M*A*S*H (SUICIDE IS PAINLESS)")

