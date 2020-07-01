New 'Lord Of The Rings' Series Is Casting 'Funny Looking' Actors

If you don't have a conventional appearance but want to make your break in Hollywood, try auditioning for the new Lord of the Rings series.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you've got scars, burns or missing bones, we've got the perfect role for you. A talent agency has a call out for, quote, "funny-looking people" to cast in "The Lord Of The Rings" TV series. Maybe this saves on makeup? For the same series, last October, the agency sought people who were too tall, too short or too hairy. Too hairy according to whom? Let's celebrate our differences. Middle Earth is calling.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.