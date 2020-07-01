Accessibility links
Summer Music And TV, Plus Kirk Franklin : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders It's summer without a lot of the usual summer fun because, you know, pandemic. But we've got music and TV recommendations to keep you company. Joining Sam are All Things Considered co-host Audie Cornish and Code Switch co-host Gene Demby to chat about their TV picks — Netflix's Bojack Horseman and HBO's I May Destroy You — and to play a special summer songs version of Who Said That. Then, Sam chats with gospel musician, songwriter and author Kirk Franklin about how his music and faith are a balm for these turbulent times.
Summer Pop Culture Recs, Plus A Visit With Kirk Franklin

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Michaela Coel writes, directs and stars in I May Destroy You on HBO. Laura Radford/HBO hide caption

Michaela Coel writes, directs and stars in I May Destroy You on HBO.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry, Jinae West and Andrea Gutierrez. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.