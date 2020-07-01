When The Stans Assemble: K-Pop, Protests And Fan Activism

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kevork Djansezian/Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Kevork Djansezian/Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It's time we talked about K-pop. It's a musical production style that merges South Korean pop music with hip-hop and R&B, plus sharp, synchronized dance moves and trendy fashion.

But if that's all you know about K-pop, you may have been surprised when K-pop fans were mentioned in headlines about President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That happened because K-pop's fanbase and influence is colossal.

According to Twitter, the K-pop band BTS was the most tweeted about artist for the past three years, and BTS's album "Map of the Soul: 7" quickly became the best-selling album of 2020 worldwide.

And a large segment of that fanbase has turned its gaze to politics.

CedarBough Saeji, professor in contemporary Korean culture at Indiana University, Bloomington, Candace Epps-Robertson, professor of English at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Nicole Santero, PhD student studying BTS Army at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Ashley Hinck, communication professor with focus on rhetoric fandom and the internet at Xavier University talked to us about the intersection of K-pop and activism.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.