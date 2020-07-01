Inflation, Deflation

Enlarge this image Found Image Holdings Inc/Corbis via Getty Images Found Image Holdings Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

Tens of millions of people are out of work. The government is pumping trillions of dollars into the economy. Suddenly, economists are worried about both inflation (rising prices) and deflation (falling prices).

Today on the show: why deflation and high inflation are both really bad. And what signs to watch to see if one or the other is gonna come get us.

Music: "Cheap Leather Jacket," "Yours," "Kiss," and "Trouble."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

For a stable, steady source of economic information, subscribe to our Newsletter!