Accessibility links
Chelsea Handler on White Privilege : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Last year, comedian Chelsea Handler made a documentary on Netflix called, Hello Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea, where she explored the idea of white privilege. Which happens to be a thing that a lot of people are talking about again... right now, in 2020.

Sam talks to Chelsea about what she's learned since then, her latest book — Life Will Be the Death of Me...and You Too! -- and coming to terms with both her own white privilege during the protests... and herself, in therapy.
NPR logo

Chelsea Handler on White Privilege

Listen · 25:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/886356310/887975271" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Chelsea Handler on White Privilege

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Chelsea Handler on White Privilege

Chelsea Handler on White Privilege

Listen · 25:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/886356310/887975271" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Chelsea Handler's latest book is Life Will Be the Death of Me...and You Too! Emily Shur hide caption

toggle caption
Emily Shur

Chelsea Handler's latest book is Life Will Be the Death of Me...and You Too!

Emily Shur

Last year, comedian Chelsea Handler made a documentary on Netflix called, Hello Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea, where she explored the idea of white privilege. Which happens to be a thing that a lot of people are talking about again... right now, in 2020.

Sam talks to Chelsea about what she's learned since then, her latest book — Life Will Be the Death of Me...and You Too! -- and coming to terms with both her own white privilege during the protests... and herself, in therapy.