Chicago Street Vendor Retires After Neighborhood Steps In To Help

At 70, Rosario del Real was still selling Mexican paletas. After his neighbors bought his entire stock, they raised enough money for him to retire.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Rosario Del Real is still working at age 70. The one-time carpenter pushes a yellow cart selling Mexican ice pops - or paletas. On Father's Day, a Chicago family wanted to give him a break. So they bought his entire stock. A video of his grateful reaction got so much attention that the family set up a GoFundMe account to help him retire. The Washington Post reports that people have now donated $62,000.

