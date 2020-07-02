Accessibility links
Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested, Charged In Connection To Jeffrey Epstein Case The British socialite has previously been accused of helping Epstein run an alleged sex-trafficking ring that victimized teenage girls.
Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested, Charged In Connection To Jeffrey Epstein Case

Law

Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested, Charged In Connection To Jeffrey Epstein Case

Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested on charges that she helped Jeffrey Epstein recruit underage girls for sexual abuse. The two are seen here in 2005.

Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested on charges that she helped Jeffrey Epstein recruit underage girls for sexual abuse. The two are seen here in 2005.

Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The FBI has arrested British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on multiple charges related to the serial sexual abuse of girls and young women by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, who was among Epstein's closest associates, faces a charge of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, according to a six-count grand jury indictment that was unsealed Thursday.

Maxwell was arrested the same day in New Hampshire, the press office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York tells NPR.

Epstein's victims have previously accused Maxwell of helping the disgraced financier run a sex-trafficking ring that victimized teenage girls.

Maxwell was taken into custody nearly a year after Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking minors and paying victims to recruit other underage girls.

Roughly a month after his arrest, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in Manhattan.