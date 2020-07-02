Remembering Carl Reiner : Fresh Air Performer, writer, director Carl Reiner died Monday at 98. Reiner began his career in showbiz as an actor and became second banana on Sid Caesar's 'Show of Shows' where he soon joined the writing team that included Mel Brooks, Woody Allen, and Larry Gelbart. He created 'The Dick Van Dyke Show,' one of television's most celebrated comedies. We'll listen back to our interview with Reiner, and we hear excerpts of interviews with Mary Tyler Moore who worked with Reiner on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show,' and from Mel Brooks, his longtime friend and collaborator.



Also, David Bianculli reviews the film adaptation of 'Hamilton,' now streaming on Disney+.

Remembering Carl Reiner Listen · 48:13 48:13 Remembering Carl Reiner 48:13 Fresh Air Remembering Carl Reiner Remembering Carl Reiner Listen · 48:13 48:13 Performer, writer, director Carl Reiner died Monday at 98. Reiner began his career in showbiz as an actor and became second banana on Sid Caesar's 'Show of Shows' where he soon joined the writing team that included Mel Brooks, Woody Allen, and Larry Gelbart. He created 'The Dick Van Dyke Show,' one of television's most celebrated comedies. We'll listen back to our interview with Reiner, and we hear excerpts of interviews with Mary Tyler Moore who worked with Reiner on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show,' and from Mel Brooks, his longtime friend and collaborator.



Also, David Bianculli reviews the film adaptation of 'Hamilton,' now streaming on Disney+. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor