Going To Therapy With Esther Perel

Going to therapy — alone or with someone you care about — can be scary. It's hard to know what a therapist might say. Will they blame you? Will they think there's something wrong with you?

Social distancing can make it even harder. But maybe it's more necessary than ever to get help.

Psychotherapist Esther Perel understands. She recently released a special miniseries of her podcast "Where Should We Begin?". The series is for couples during lockdown. Listeners hear Esther work with a couple during a therapy session.

Esther's podcast inspired us to try something new. We met William and Cait, two 1A listeners who agreed to talk to Esther about the current challenges they're facing in their relationship.

If you need help and you want to talk to someone, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. They're available 24/7, and they will connect you with local mental health resources. You do not need to be actively suicidal to reach out — it's for anyone who needs help.

