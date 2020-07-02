The Disability Rights Movement, 30 Years After The ADA

When the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed in July of 1990, it brought a huge number of changes that would improve life significantly for millions of people.

But the fight for accessibility was never just about ramps and closed captioning or equal pay, it was also about human dignity and the right to live free from discrimination.

We invited three disability rights advocates to talk about this with us: Alice Wong, activist and editor of Disability Visibility: First Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century, Judy Heumann, former special advisor for the State Department under the Obama administration and Britney Wilson; staff attorney for the National Center for Law and Economic Justice.

A transcript of the show will be available on our website.

Please note: one of our guests, Alice Wong, was difficult to understand due to some technical difficulties. We weren't able to sort those out while we were recording, so we included some comments she wrote later in the episode.

