Coronavirus Outbreak Continues To Accelerate In Arizona, Positivity Rate Nears 25% Vice President Mike Pence visited Arizona Wednesday. He said 500 federal health care workers would be sent to the state, as the number of cases soars and the positivity rate hovers around 25%.

