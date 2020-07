Tips For Staying Safe On July 4th This Year The Fourth of July is traditionally a time when Americans gather with family, friends and neighbors for celebration. NPR shares tips for staying safe during July Fourth festivities this year.

Tips For Staying Safe On July 4th This Year Your Health Tips For Staying Safe On July 4th This Year Tips For Staying Safe On July 4th This Year Audio will be available later today. The Fourth of July is traditionally a time when Americans gather with family, friends and neighbors for celebration. NPR shares tips for staying safe during July Fourth festivities this year. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor