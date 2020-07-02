Reparations For Police Brutality

On November 2nd, 1983, Darrell Cannon was awoken by a pounding on his door. It was the Chicago police. They told him he was a suspect in a murder case, and they wanted him to confess that he was involved. When he didn't confess, the cops put him in a car, drove him to a rural site, and tortured him. Darrell gave a confession that would land him in prison for more than 20 years.

And Darrell's torture was not an isolated incident. A group of Chicago police officers tortured confessions out of some 118 suspects over a span of 20 years. Years later, Chicago has offered the victims a reparations package in the form of an apology, acknowledgement, counseling, and a memorial. Also, some money.

Today on the show: Darrell Cannon's story.

