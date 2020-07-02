Accessibility links
Police violence, reparations, and trying to make things right. : Planet Money For years, some Chicago police officers tortured suspects. Survivors fought for reparations — and got them. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
NPR logo

Reparations For Police Brutality

Listen · 31:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/886945461/886961000" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Reparations For Police Brutality

Planet Money

Reparations For Police Brutality

Reparations For Police Brutality

Listen · 31:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/886945461/886961000" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Darrell Cannon was tortured into confessing to a crime he didn't commit and was sentenced to life in prison. He was exonerated in 2004 and released from prison in 2007. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Darrell Cannon was tortured into confessing to a crime he didn't commit and was sentenced to life in prison. He was exonerated in 2004 and released from prison in 2007.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

On November 2nd, 1983, Darrell Cannon was awoken by a pounding on his door. It was the Chicago police. They told him he was a suspect in a murder case, and they wanted him to confess that he was involved. When he didn't confess, the cops put him in a car, drove him to a rural site, and tortured him. Darrell gave a confession that would land him in prison for more than 20 years.

And Darrell's torture was not an isolated incident. A group of Chicago police officers tortured confessions out of some 118 suspects over a span of 20 years. Years later, Chicago has offered the victims a reparations package in the form of an apology, acknowledgement, counseling, and a memorial. Also, some money.

Today on the show: Darrell Cannon's story.

Music: "Trip Hop Groove," "Public Access," and "Seismic Encounter."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Subscribe to Planet Money's Newsletter