NPR Reads The Declaration Of Independence

Enlarge this image toggle caption Carol M. Highsmith/Getty Images Carol M. Highsmith/Getty Images

On July 4, America will celebrate 244 years since the continental congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.

NPR marks the celebration with what has become a Morning Edition tradition: the annual reading of that document. Below is the original text of the Declaration of Independence, alongside photos of the NPR staff members who performed the reading.