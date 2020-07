Concerns Grow Over App Store's Unfair Treatment Of Developers Regulators in Europe and the U.S. are investigating growing concerns over the App Store — developers who try to sell their apps say the tech giant treats them unfairly and stifles competition.

Concerns Grow Over App Store's Unfair Treatment Of Developers

Regulators in Europe and the U.S. are investigating growing concerns over the App Store — developers who try to sell their apps say the tech giant treats them unfairly and stifles competition.