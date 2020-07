Supreme Court Blocks Curbside Voting In Alabama The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision Friday, has blocked a lower court's ruling that allowed curbside voting in Alabama and eased mail-in voting requirements.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision Friday, has blocked a lower court's ruling that allowed curbside voting in Alabama and eased mail-in voting requirements.