Newborn Arrives In Parking Lot Of Miami Birthing Center

The center's doorbell camera caught the action, according to the Miami Herald. It shows the mom-to-be leaning over then the baby pops right into the midwife's hands.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A pregnant woman arrived at a birthing center in Miami hoping to walk out with a baby. But she ended up walking in with one. The Miami Herald notes the doorbell camera caught the action. It shows the mom to be leaning over while a midwife tells onlooking cops, quote, "she's OK, she's here to have a baby" just as said baby pops right into the midwife's hands in the parking lot. Amidst all of it, good things, miraculous things, still happen.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.