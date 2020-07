Britain Unveils Aid Package For Cultural Venues Like Theaters The British government has announced it would provide a major monetary lifeline to theaters, arts and music venues, independent cinemas, and heritage sites hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain Unveils Aid Package For Cultural Venues Like Theaters Europe Britain Unveils Aid Package For Cultural Venues Like Theaters Britain Unveils Aid Package For Cultural Venues Like Theaters Audio will be available later today. The British government has announced it would provide a major monetary lifeline to theaters, arts and music venues, independent cinemas, and heritage sites hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor