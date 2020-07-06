#2028: Sorry, Dad
This week on The Best of Car Talk, did Christy destroy her dad's car 15 years ago by putting black tape over a flashing temperature light— and then continuing to drive? And is Dad ready to forgive and forget? It's one of our all-time favorite auto-familial disputes. Elsewhere, Andy got talked into replacing his front brakes to help stop a noise coming from the rear; Nancy's husband says she's risking death by keeping her air conditioning on recirculate; and should Mickey be concerned that she's on her fourth consecutive boyfriend who drives an '82 Honda? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.