Accessibility links
Free Speech And Hate Speech: Another Reckoning For Social Media Companies : 1A "No one is owed a Facebook account or Twitter handle," one listener writes. "When you use these platforms, you agree to play by their rules. They are not the 'town square.'" Do you agree?

It is also Jenn White's first day as our host. Find her on Twitter: @Jwhitepubradio.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Free Speech And Hate Speech: Another Reckoning For Social Media Companies

Listen · 35:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/887652751/887819461" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Free Speech And Hate Speech: Another Reckoning For Social Media Companies

1A

Free Speech And Hate Speech: Another Reckoning For Social Media Companies

Free Speech And Hate Speech: Another Reckoning For Social Media Companies

Listen · 35:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/887652751/887819461" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Founder and CEO of US online social media and social networking service Facebook Mark Zuckerberg reacts upon his arrival for a meeting with European Commission vice-president in charge for Values and Transparency, in Brussels. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Founder and CEO of US online social media and social networking service Facebook Mark Zuckerberg reacts upon his arrival for a meeting with European Commission vice-president in charge for Values and Transparency, in Brussels.

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Coca Cola, Target and other major companies have recently limited or stopped advertising on Facebook. Those boycotts are part of a campaign designed to pressure the social media company into cracking down on hate speech on its platform.

YouTube, Reddit, Twitter, and others have all taken action in recent weeks to block white supremacist groups and restrict hate speech. But who defines what is hate speech? Do these restrictions run contrary to our constitutional right to freedom of speech?

Does the First Amendment also guarantee freedom of reach — to have our voice amplified by technology and algorithms? Do some social media platforms not only allow hate speech, but incentivize it?

We tackled these important questions with Daphne Keller, platform regulation director at the Stanford Cyber Policy Center, Louise Matsakis, staff writer at Wired and John Matze, CEO of Parler.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.