Uber Agrees To Acquire Postmates For $2.65 Billion Uber has agreed to buy Postmates, bolstering its food-delivery business at a time when it is booming and many fewer people are hailing rides.

Uber Agrees To Acquire Postmates For $2.65 Billion Business Uber Agrees To Acquire Postmates For $2.65 Billion Uber Agrees To Acquire Postmates For $2.65 Billion Audio will be available later today. Uber has agreed to buy Postmates, bolstering its food-delivery business at a time when it is booming and many fewer people are hailing rides. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor