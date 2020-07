'Incredibly Versatile': Life And Legacy Of Ennio Morricone NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with New York magazine writer Bilge Ebiri about the life and legacy of famous composer Ennio Morricone, who died Monday at age 91.

'Incredibly Versatile': Life And Legacy Of Ennio Morricone National 'Incredibly Versatile': Life And Legacy Of Ennio Morricone 'Incredibly Versatile': Life And Legacy Of Ennio Morricone Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with New York magazine writer Bilge Ebiri about the life and legacy of famous composer Ennio Morricone, who died Monday at age 91. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor