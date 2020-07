Morning News Brief Florida hospitals are impacted by a surge in COVID-19 cases. Economic comeback could be short-circuited by a jump in coronavirus cases. And, does racial reckoning fit into Trump's reelection strategy?

Health Morning News Brief