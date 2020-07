Pandemic Has Many Europeans Turning To Bikes For Transportation As thousands of Europeans turn to bicycling during the coronavirus crisis, our correspondents in Paris and London report on how those two cities have responded to the new demand.

Pandemic Has Many Europeans Turning To Bikes For Transportation Pandemic Has Many Europeans Turning To Bikes For Transportation Pandemic Has Many Europeans Turning To Bikes For Transportation Audio will be available later today. As thousands of Europeans turn to bicycling during the coronavirus crisis, our correspondents in Paris and London report on how those two cities have responded to the new demand. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor